AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The public will be able to enjoy the rides at Six Flags New England beginning next month.

The Agawam theme park will reopen on May 14 to members and season pass holders and then to the general public on May 15.

This comes after Gov. Charlie Baker announced that amusement parks, theme parks, and outdoor water parks can reopen as early as May 10 at 50 percent capacity.

“We are beyond thrilled that we can reopen our theme park with a full complement of our more than 100 rides, attractions, and unique experiences,” said Six Flags New England Park President Pete Carmichael. “Now more than ever families need an escape that is safe, accessible, and fun. The thrill is calling and our team is eager to welcome back our Members, Season Pass holders, and guests once again.”

All guests will need to reserve their visit at sixflags.com/reserve to manage attendance and stagger arrival times.

