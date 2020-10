SAN FRANCISCO (WHDH) — A house in San Francisco is serving as a giant reminder for the public to wear their masks.

The family decided to decorate their home for Halloween with a huge face mask that hangs across the second story.

The husband is an engineer and one of their close friends is an architect, so they took those skills to create the massive face mask.

