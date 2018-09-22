Family dog scares would-be robber from home in Walpole

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog in Walpole is getting extra treats after he scared off a would-be robber Friday night.

Police say that a 15-year-old girl was home alone when she heard a man enter her home on Woodard Road.

That is when her dog sprung into action, scaring off the man accused of breaking and entering.

The teen said she did not see him but, that she heard his voice.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious to contact them.

