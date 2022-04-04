LEOMINSTER, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Friends, family, loved ones, and community members will gather Monday at a public wake in Leominster to bid farewell to a Marine officer who was killed last month during a NATO training exercise in Norway.

Capt. Ross Reynolds, a 27-year-old Osprey pilot who joined the Marines in 2017, was one of four Marines killed when their aircraft crashed March 18 during a NATO drill in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle.

The others who died were Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.; Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob Moore, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

Reynolds, who just got married in February, was an Eagle Scout who graduated from Leominster High School and Worcester State University.

The wake is scheduled for Monday afternoon at city hall. The funeral Mass will be held at St. Cecilia’s Church on Tuesday. The burial at the Massachusetts Memorial Veterans’ Cemetery in Winchendon will be private.

Dozens of people gathered Sunday night for candlelight vigil to honor Reynolds’ sacrifice and service. A plane carrying the remains of Reynolds landed at Logan International Airport in Boston on Saturday, where it was met by his family and Gov. Charlie Baker.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area. Officials in Norway said the MV-22B Osprey crashed in Graetaedalen in Beiarn, south of Bodoe.

The men were all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing stationed at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.

