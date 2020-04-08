Family members get into a fight when one accuses the other of hiding toilet paper

(CNN) — A family in California experienced firsthand the effects of the toilet paper shortage — but their experience turned violent in their own home.

A 26-year old Saugus resident was arrested and charged with battery Tuesday after a dispute over the family’s stockpile.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Shirley Miller told CNN deputies responded to a Saugus home around 3 a.m. Monday for a family disturbance. The sheriff’s department said a man allegedly punched his mother.

“This is the first arrest I’ve heard of that started out over an argument over toilet paper,” Miller said.

The son accused the mother of hiding the toilet paper. The mother admitted to it and told deputies it was because her son was using too much, Miller said.

The mother declined medical treatment, Miller said.

Sgt. Joel Nebel, who works as a detective with the sheriff’s department in Santa Clarita, where Saugus is located, told CNN there haven’t been changes to how he deals with his job during the pandemic. His duties are mostly conducted over the phone and at crime scenes void of interaction.

There has been a concern over domestic altercations as residents across the nation are under stay-at-home orders.

In Los Angeles County, deputies have been responding to an increased number of family disturbances since the state’s shelter-in-place order went into effect three weeks ago. There were seven domestic violence calls to the department on Monday alone, she said.

The sheriff’s department posted domestic violence hotlines on its Facebook page.

The post reads: “With more people staying at home, isolated from their usual day-to-day contact with others, we are concerned that there may be some in very difficult situations, who don’t know where to turn.”

It includes the number for the National Domestic Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

