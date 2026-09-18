PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of the 18-year-old man hurt when a 17-year-old girl crashed into his car head-on in Plymouth Thursday said he remains in the hospital one day after the violent collision.

Dylan Rauch’s family describes him as a loving young man with a huge heart and passion for music, theatre, and the arts.They said he plays the flute, and had just started studying music theory at Bridgewater State University.

In a statement, the University wrote in part, “Our hearts are with Dylan and his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

On Thursday, just before noon, police said Rauch was hit on Plympton Road by an unlicensed 17-year-old girl who had taken her family’s SUV during a well-being check. Kingston police said she led them on a short chase before they ceased the pursuit for public safety concerns. A short time later, Plymouth police received a report that the same vehicle had crashed into a second vehicle.

Rauch was trapped in his car after the crash, and had to be cut out by emergency responders. He was flown to a Boston trauma center where he remains in an intensive care unit (ICU).

Police said the 17-year-old girl fled the scene on foot, but was located a short time later and arrested.

A GoFundMe to support Rauch’s family can be found here.

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