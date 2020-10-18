Family of Juston Root calls for Gov. Baker to re-open case

BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of Juston Root, who was shot to death by police after a high-speed chase earlier this year, is asking Gov. Charlie Baker and Attorney General Maura Healey into re-opening the investigation into the officers who shot him.

In February, police shot at Root, 41, after he showed what appeared to be a firearm but turned out to be a air pistol outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Officers shot and killed Root after he fled into Brookline.

‘It’s careless, it’s reckless,” said Juston Root’s sister, Jennifer Root Bannon. “They put a lot of people in danger when their lives clearly were not in danger.”

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office cleared the officers who shot Root, but Bannon said their investigation was flawed. In addition to filing a federal lawsuit against the police officers and the city of Boston, she said Baker and Healey should re-open the investigation and prevent further shootings.

“By getting justice for him, we’re helping move and change things for the future so this doesn’t happen again,” Bannon said.

Baker’s office and Healey’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

