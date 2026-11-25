WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a Waltham police officer who was hit and killed while working a National Grid detail has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the utility company, accusing them of negligence

In the lawsuit, Officer Paul Tracey’s family claimed no protective barrier was set up between the travel lane and work zone.

Tracey and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson were hit and killed by a pickup in December 2023.

Tracey was working on the eastbound side of Totten Pond Road in Waltham.

The driver of the truck faces multiple charges, including second degree murder.

National Grid responded to the lawsuit in a statement saying:



“Our thoughts remain with the families and loved ones of officer Paul Tracey and our colleague Roderick Jackson following this tragic 2023 accident. Given the pending litigation, we are unable to comment further.”

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