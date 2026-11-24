DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Patrick Clancy’s lawsuit against his ex-wife’s healthcare providers will be allowed to move forward.

A judge denied a motion by those providers to dismiss the wrongful death suit.

Clancy accused the providers of neglecting his wife Lindsay’s mental health before she killed their three children in their Duxbury home.

Lindsay Clancy’s defense said she was over-medicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis and shouldn’t be criminally responsible for the deaths.

Prosecutors argue Lindsay planned their murders.

The first trial ended in a mistrial in September; a retrial is scheduled for March.

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