BOSTON (WHDH) - Angelica Morales wears a necklace to keep the memory of her late sister, Anastaiya Morales, close.

“I was guilt tripping myself,” Angelica said.

The two women went out with friends to celebrate a birthday at Icon Nightclub in Boston last weekend. Angelica said her 27-year-old sister collapsed on the dance floor and later died. Now, she’s blaming the club for not doing enough to help.

Thursday night, her family gathered to peacefully protest outside the nightclub.

In a video Angelica shared with 7NEWS, someone told the DJ to stop the music.

“I want justice for my sister because they didn’t give her a change to fight, or not because of how they reacted,” Angelica said.

Icon Management disputes Angelica’s claims.

On social media, they explain video surveillance shows CPR was given within a minute of staff being notified. EMS was contacted within two minutes and police arrived within six minutes.

The post read, “We hope the family finds some comfort knowing that Boston Police, Boston EMS, and the Club Staff worked diligently and efficiently in responding to this unfortunate situation.”

A police report obtained by 7NEWS notes that when officers arrived, Anastaiya was “completely unresponsive, eyes fixed, and pulseless.”

It goes onto reveal Anastaiya had a heart condition and had drank and smoked at the club.

“Maybe she could of had a heart attack regardless around this time but I feel if we wasn’t in the club, I know she would have to to the hospital way quicker,” Angelica said.

The city then pulled the club’s business license and is investigating what happened.

“We’ll make sure if there needs to be consequences around the license itself and how establishments hold high standards for the care and protection of their customers that will happen through the investigative process,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Meanwhile, this Christmas, two children are left mourning their mother.

“My sister was so excited for this year because it was her daughter’s first Christmas,” Angelica said. “I just remember her talking like ‘I want to celebrate. I can’t wait to do her first birthday, I’m gonna go big. Christmas is gonna be so lit.'”

