A local family is promoting a cause that’s close to their hearts by running the Falmouth Road Race.

The Fabbrizio family running the 7-mile race Sunday morning in support of Road to Responsibility, an organization providing services and opportunities for people with developmental disabilities — like their cousin, Matt.

Matt’s family is giving back to the organization that empowers people to live fuller, more independent lives.

“I think it’s great to witness Matthew forming connections with, whether it’s staff members or people out in the community, and I feel like a lot of the opportunities he has is because of Road to Responsibility.”

The Fabrizio’s raised nearly $10,000 for the organization, which has allowed Matt to live independently, including working and playing sports.

“They allow him to be his own person, and I feel like even though we are younger than Matt, we watched him grow, and its really amazing seeing him change over the years and see what an amazing person he’s become because of them.”

Learn more: https://www.roadtoresponsibility.org/