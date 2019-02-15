Family seeks justice at candlelight vigil for Quincy father of 3 killed in bar fight

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A devastated family is looking for answers after a beloved father of three died following a large fight outside an American Legion in Quincy last month.

The community came together at a candlelight vigil Friday night to remember 44-year-old Chris McCallum, of Bridgewater, who died of severe head injuries following an incident on Jan. 27, outside the Nickerson American Legion Post.

Officers who arrived on the scene that night say that they found McCallum unconscious and bleeding outside of the building.

Friday, his family stepped forward to ask anyone involved to make themselves known.

“Please clear your conscience and tell the truth,” McCallum’s wife said. “Even lies of omission lead to injustice.

McCallum grew up in Quincy and went on to be an engineer and youth football coach.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the fight.

