BOSTON (WHDH) - The fan frenzy has descended in Boston and the only cure is a Game 3 win over the Golden State Warriors.

People flocked to City Hall Wednesday to show their Celtics pride and the guys in green said they are counting on them to keep the hype going throughout the rest of the night.

Dunkin Donuts served up a midday pep rally to cheer for the “Green Machine.”

“To see them in the Finals is a dream come true,” one fan said. “It’s been a lot of years but, I am ready to see them get a win tonight.”

With tip-off closing in, fans were busy snapping up anything green at the pro shop.

“It’s just blowing my mind, it’s absolutely unreal,” one fan told 7NEWS.

Fans said they are as confident as ever that this team is the real deal.

“It’s all over. It’s contagious right now,” said former Celtic and broadcaster Cedric Maxwell. “Any place you go in Boston right now that is what you are talking about.”

