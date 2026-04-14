FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials announced the cost for bus services to get to World Cup games in Foxboro this summer, and said tailgating ahead of the matches will be prohibited.

Round-trip bus tickets will cost fans $95, with sales beginning on Tuesday. The service will be offered from 20 pickup points across the area including Logan Airport and the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence.

Recently, the MBTA also announced taking the train to Gillette Stadium will cost $80, four times the price for a New England Patriots game.

Parking at the stadium will also run a minimum of $175 for ticket holders only.

World Cup Boston also announced there will be no tailgating at the FIFA World Cup this summer at Gillette. Officials cited a state law prohibiting open alcohol containers in public spaces.

Fans reacted to the news.

“I think they’re just afraid of what might happen,” said one fan. “There’s going to be so many people they can’t police it.”

“I really don’t know, the only thing is, maybe they’re afraid they will lose business,” Becky Bishop said.

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