BOSTON (WHDH) - While they’re confident of a victory against the Warriors tonight, Celtics fans said the team has to do better preventing turnovers if they want to win Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

When the Celtics have 16 or more turnovers — as they did during their losing effort in Game 4 — they’re 0-6 this postseason. But fan Alex Betances said the young team would settle down.

“I think they’ll pull together over time,” Betances said.

And fan Mike Connors said the Celtics have rebounded from every postseason loss with a win this year.

“Every time they’ve laid one down and lost, the next game they always bounce back,” Connors said. “Hopefully that continues.”

