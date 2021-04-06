Farewell, free parking: Meters are coming to Revere Beach

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The days of free parking along Revere Beach will soon be coming to end.

Starting this week through April 23, rolling lane closures will be implemented along Revere Beach Boulevard from Eliot Circle to Carey Circle to accommodate parking meter installation work, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Lane closures along the busy stretch of road will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. One travel lane will remain open and traffic patterns will be clearly marked.

The DCR is planning to set hourly parking rates at $1.25 and revenues collected will be used to support the statewide park system.

Payment to park along the beach will not be required until May 1.

