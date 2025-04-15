MEDFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fast-moving flames tore through a home in Medfield Tuesday, fire officials said.

Crews on scene worked to put out the three-alarm fire on Oxbow Road, according to the Medfield Fire Department.

All residents were safely evacuated from the home, the department said.

Firefighters were on scene for several hours putting out hotspots.

