BOSTON (WHDH) - Fast-moving flames tore through a multi-family home in East Boston on Sunday.

Boston fire said the fire started on the back decks of a triple decker and spread to other triple deckers on the block.

“I was inside my unit and my son came running in said there’s a big fire outside so ran outside and it was under the back deck of the house and so we called 911,” neighbor Jamin Turner said. “Just from like the first floor all they way up the back of the house and over to the next house too, it was just like lightning.”

The fire spread to two homes on a neighboring street.

Instead of one building you have four separate buildings now there might not be a ton going on in each building but you still need the resources to get in there, search, open the ceilings, get at the fire, so its manpower intensive,” Deputy Chief Steven Shaffer said.

Those living nearby watched nervously, but people in hte neighborhood credited firefighters with quickly getting the fire under control.

One firefighter burned his hand; everyone who was inside the buildings was able to evacuate safely.

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