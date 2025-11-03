BOSTON (WHDH) - The father of former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has died.

Charles D. Baker III attended Harvard Business School before serving as chairman of a Boston-based consulting firm.

He later worked for the U.S. Department of Transportation and in 1986, he turned down the chance to be a candidate for governor.

He later became a trusted adviser to his son in 2014.

He was 97 years old.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)