BOSTON (WHDH) - The father of former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has died.

Charles D. Baker III attended Harvard Business School before serving as chairman of a Boston-based consulting firm.

He later worked for the U.S. Department of Transportation and in 1986, he turned down the chance to be a candidate for governor.

He later became a trusted adviser to his son in 2014.

He was 97 years old.

