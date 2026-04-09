BOSTON (WHDH) - Stephenson King Sr. shared some of the pain and anger he’s feeling following the death of his son, 39-year-old Stephenson King Jr.

“I apologize if I seem a little angry, but I am,” King Sr. said. “I’m hurt, dissapointed in everything that’s happened. That day I put my son in that ambulance, I wasn’t expecting him to be dead that same night.”

King Jr. was shot and killed by Boston police following a carjacking on March 11. Officials say he was shot three times as he tried to drive away from officers attempting to arrest him.

Officer Nicholas O’Malley was charged with manslaughter and is off the job.

O’Malley claims he fired because another officer was in danger of being struck and killed by the car during the escape attempt.

But Ben Crump, a nationally known civil rights attorney, said O’Malley acted as judge, jury, and executioner that day.

“He should’ve been given due process also, the same due process that they’re asking for Officer O’Malley!” Crump said. “We want that same due process for black people in the black community of Boston!”

Body camera video from the shooting prompted the Suffolk County District Attorney to charge O’Malley, but so far he has not allowed the family to see it.

“If we all could see what happened, we can all see for ourselves the truth,” Crump said.

A Boston City Councilor said he believes state law would allow the Boston Police Commisioner to allow the King family to see the video. Commissioner Michael Cox told 7NEWS he’s deferring to the DA on the decision.

The family said King was suffering from mental illness and they had sought to get him treatment.

David Yannetti is now representing O’Malley. He released a statement, saying “Officer Nicholas O’malley has always maintained a stellar record as a sworn Boston police officer…. We will not rest until Officer O’Malley is rightfully acquitted.”

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