BOSTON (WHDH) - Day five of testimony in the Matthew Farwell murder trial saw an FBI special agent who investigated the former Stoughton police officer take the stand, reading text messages exchanged between Farwell and Sandra Birchmore.

The United States Attorney accuses Farwell of murdering 23-year-old Birchmore, who was pregnant at the time, and staging her death to look like a suicide. Prosecutors argue Farwell killed her to stop her from exposing federal crimes, including sexual exploitation of a child. They claim Farwell had been grooming her for sex since she was 15-years-old and part of the Stoughton Police Mentoring Program.

FBI Special Agent Heidi Kelsch read texts between the two in court Monday. Her testimony indicated that they were arguing a lot in the months leading up to her death in February 2020.

Kelsch also told the jury that six years ago in October, Birchmore texted Farwell about a deal that he would help her get pregnant, and she wouldn’t reveal who the father was.

Birchmore’s text read, “I will keep my word to you. This isn’t something I would ever go back on… You won’t regret this. You’ll be proud of me as a mom to your kid.”

Prosecutors said Farwell eventually became concerned that Birchmore was changing the terms of their deal. Texts revealed she later wanted him to sign the baby’s birth certificate and be there when she gave birth.

A text from Farwell read, “It’s a lot to think about, and so much more than you have ever asked for.”

Kelsch testified that Birchmore told a friend Farwell would often grab her phone from her, and become aggressive. In one exchange in December 2020, she said Farwell texted Birchmore, “Having you in my life has (expletive) me over and over again…you blackmailed me into getting what you wanted.”

During that conversation, Birchmore spoke about harming herself, and said, “I wish I was never born – everyone’s lives would be better for never having known me.”

Kelsch testified that Birchmore’s words did not lead to her making web searches or writing journal entries about suicide.

Kelsch also read Birchmore’s texts to friends indicating she was pleasantly surprised Farwell was suddenly nicer to her in the days before she died. The jury is aware that Farwell is not the father of Birchmore’s unborn child.

Farwell’s defense maintains that Birchmore took her own life.

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