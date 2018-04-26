(WHDH) — The FBI is urging women to be on alert for the “Felony Lane Gang,” full of members who are stealing identities and money from bank accounts.

Thieves have been targeting gyms, parks, daycare facilities and other places where women are likely to leave their purses in their cars as a way to steal identification documents, investigators said. They then use stolen checks and identifications to withdraw large sums of money at multiple banks, the FBI added.

The FLG is allegedly known to recruit women, often prostitutes and drug users, to impersonate victims.

Women are encouraged to keep their purses with them so they don’t fall victim to this group.

Anyone with information about the FLG is asked to contact their local FBI office.

