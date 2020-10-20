Fetch the vote: Fall River Goldendoodle declares candidacy for president

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 2-year-old puppy has announced his candidacy for president in a sign placed outside his family’s Fall River home.

Oliver is running as an independent candidate, according to his family.

“We saw a cute sign, I think it was on Facebook actually, and I thought it would be adorable because he has so many friends in the neighborhood,” Oliver’s owner Marcee Finelli said. “People come by and see him so I thought it cute to make up a sign.”

The Finelli’s say people from all over the neighborhood are showing their support.

“They come by the front of the house,” Oliver’s owner David Finelli said. “Some people are walking in the morning and instead of coming down another street, they’ll walk in front of our street and say hello to him. They’ll make a comment to him regarding either the sign and just to him and say, ‘You got my vote.”

Oliver’s platform is sure to win over some undecided voters.

“He’s all for dogs getting to go on the couch and treats for everybody, furniture for all dogs,” Finelli said.

His family said that a little fun is needed during these difficult times.

“There’s been so much negativity regarding the election and it’s a big deal and we’re very serious about it,” Finelli said.

“We just want to make light of it, we know everyone has been worked up about this year we just wanted to have fun with it.”

Oliver’s girlfriend Pepper lives across the street and 7NEWS is told she is ready to be the first lady.

