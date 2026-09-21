BOSTON (WHDH) - A fight on board an MBTA bus Monday ended with one individual under arrest and one hospitalized.

The fight took place just before 10:30 p.m. between two adult males on a bus in the vicinity of Humboldt Avenue and Seaver Street.

“At some point, the altercation turned physical, where one of the males produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the torso area and slashed his hands,” transit police said in a statement.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

After fleeing the scene, the suspect was located and placed into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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