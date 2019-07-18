Fire chief: Lightning strike likely cause of blaze at elderly housing complex in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Stoughton fire chief says a lightning strike likely sparked a blaze at an elderly housing complex overnight.

A nearby resident who noticed the fire coming from the cupola of the Capen Street complex went to the fire station to alert the department around 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters and police officers responding to the scene rushed into the building to evacuate the 67 occupied apartments after the fire alarms did not activate due to the location of the blaze, according to Stoughton Fire Chief Michael Laracy.

“Showing up to a place like this, obviously safety is our number one concern, fire is second,” he said.

Fifty-three of the occupants were transported to a nearby senior center, while the remaining residents sought their own shelter.

Crews began battling the flames, which Laracy says most likely began when lightning struck the cupola Wednesday night and smoldered into the morning.

William Hogan, who lives in the complex, recalled seeing the lightning strike but did not think it had caused any damage.

“We had a lightning strike, I knew that, but I didn’t think nothing of it,” he said. “I thought it just came and hit between the buildings.”

The fire was contained to the cupola in part because the witness was able to report it before it could spread.

“That fire would’ve grew and we would’ve probably been in a different situation, especially with the residents on the fourth floor because they would’ve been affected first,” Laracy said.

About 10 apartments sustained minimal water damage.

The blaze remains under investigation.

Crews still on the scene here in Stoughton. #7News pic.twitter.com/ndKTLiuSlQ — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) July 18, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)