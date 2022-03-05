STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - The Clinton Fire Chief revived two cats who had become trapped inside a house that had caught on fire in Sterling on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire on Maple Street around 8:45 a.m. found two cats inside a home as heavy smoke poured out of the second-floor windows, according to Sterling police.

Clinton Fire Chief Michael Lutes administered oxygen to revive the cats.

An animal control officer arrived at the scene and took the cats to an animal hospital.

One occupant was also hospitalized but soon released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)