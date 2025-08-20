READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire investigators believe a house fire on Summer Avenue in Reading in July was intentionally set.

The fire took place at 186 Summer Avenue on July 9. Investigators are seeking the public’s help and now consider the fire suspicious.

An off-duty firefighter reported the fire shortly after 1 a.m. on July 9. No injuries were reported, and the three-story home was under construction at the time.

The fire was only brought under control around 2 p.m. the next afternoon.

“We’re asking anyone with knowledge about this fire to share it through the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “This could include direct knowledge about the person or persons involved. It could include observations of people or vehicles seen on Summer Ave or near the Parker Middle School late on July 8 into July 9.”

