Fire rips through residential garage in New Hampshire

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A roaring blaze early Friday morning destroyed a residential garage in Nashua, New Hampshire, officials said.

Firefighters responding to calls for a fire on Fernwood Street about 1 a.m. found a garage just feet away from a multi-story home that was fully engulfed in flames, according to the Nashua Fire Department.

Crews helped evacuate everyone who was inside the home before utilizing multiple lines to knock down the fire.

The Nashua Fire Marshalls Office is working to determine what sparked the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

