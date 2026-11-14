REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Eight people are displaced and a firefighter suffered a cut to their hand after a fire broke out in a home in Revere on Saturday, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Harrington Street around 4 p.m. found flames coming from the rear of the building.

Residents who were inside the home were able to call 911 and evacuate before firefighters arrived.

A family who lives in the home told 7NEWS they still don’t know if their home in a total loss or not but they’re grateful everyone made it out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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