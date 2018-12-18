Firefighter injured after falling from ladder in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter was injured Tuesday after falling from a ladder while battling a blaze in Weymouth, officials said.

The firefighter, whose name has not been released, suffered a leg injury when he was knocked to the ground by a hose that was being moved outside an apartment on Pond Street, 7’s Jonathan Hall reports.

He was taken to South Shore Hospital and was said to be conscious and alert.

The blaze was nearly extinguished when the firefighter fell, officials said.

No additional details were immediately available.

