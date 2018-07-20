BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters extinguished a three-alarm blaze that broke out in a building in Dorchester Friday morning.
The fire broke out on Talbot Avenue around 6:40 a.m. and everyone inside the building was safely evacuated, fire officials said.
The blaze, which caused an estimated $750,000 in damage, resulted in 16 residents being displaced.
There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
