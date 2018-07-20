BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters extinguished a three-alarm blaze that broke out in a building in Dorchester Friday morning.

The fire broke out on Talbot Avenue around 6:40 a.m. and everyone inside the building was safely evacuated, fire officials said.

The blaze, which caused an estimated $750,000 in damage, resulted in 16 residents being displaced.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Response to 320 Talbot Ave. Dorchester at approx. 6:40 am for a report of a building fire. Smoking showing on arrival. This is an occupied 3-story mixed use building. Businesses on ground floor/residential on floors 2 & 3. 2nd Alarm ordered. pic.twitter.com/UztPfVHuXC — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 20, 2018

Deputy Chief Fleming briefs the media. Approx. $750,000 in damages. 16 residents displaced. BFD Victim Assistance Unit on scene with ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ ⁦@COB_ONS⁩ . FIU on scene to investigate. No injuries reported. ⁦ pic.twitter.com/8BBF3YVlMD — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 20, 2018

