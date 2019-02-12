Firefighters battle blaze at Hanson home

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled through a snowstorm to extinguish a house fire in Hanson on Tuesday.

Crews responding to a single-family home on Milford Street were met with heavy flames shooting out of windows.

Witnesses say two adults and a dog were displaced as a result of the fire.

No further information was immediately available.

Firefighters search a Hanson home with flashlights after putting out a massive fire this evening. Took a couple hours to contain the flames in this single family home @7News pic.twitter.com/BJcQ6FdhTy — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) February 13, 2019

