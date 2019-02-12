Firefighters battle blaze at Hanson home

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled through a snowstorm to extinguish a house fire in Hanson on Tuesday.
Crews responding to a single-family home on Milford Street were met with heavy flames shooting out of windows.
Witnesses say two adults and a dog were displaced as a result of the fire.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)