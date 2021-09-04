BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a blaze that damaged the kitchen of a restaurant in Brockton early Saturday morning, officials said.
Firefighters responding to a reported fire at Maui Restaurant at 1875 Main St. around 2:45 a.m. found smoke in the building and pouring out of the roof area.
An investigation determined that the fire originated in an oven, causing heat damage to the kitchen.
No additional information was immediately available.
