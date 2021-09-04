BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a blaze that damaged the kitchen of a restaurant in Brockton early Saturday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at Maui Restaurant at 1875 Main St. around 2:45 a.m. found smoke in the building and pouring out of the roof area.

An investigation determined that the fire originated in an oven, causing heat damage to the kitchen.

No additional information was immediately available.

This morning around 2:45 AM a central station alarm was received from the Maui restaurant at 1875 Main St. On arrival crew found smoke in the building and smoke coming from the roof area. Investigation found a fire in an oven with heat damage to the kitchen. @MassDFS @THE_PFFM — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) September 4, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)