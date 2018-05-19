Firefighters battle fire at house in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - NEWTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A fire ripped through a single-family home in Newton Saturday morning.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire at 144 Derby St. at around 10:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the one-and-a-half story home.

“The fire just spread so fast,” said resident Jason Donahe. He said the fire started by accident when his mother was lighting a cigarette and dropped the lit match under the couch.

“It just lit up and then she started putting a blanket over it, smacking it and it made it worse,” said Donahe.

Newton’s fire chief said it appears the home is a total loss. Everyone in the house made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)