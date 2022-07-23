REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled heavy flames after a four-alarm house fire in Revere erupted Saturday morning.

Heavy flames swirled from the Winthrop Avenue building.

Dozens were forced to evacuate the out of control inferno.

Fire officials have not yet stated if anyone was hurt in the blaze.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)