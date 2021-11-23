LONGMEADOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm fire at a shopping plaza in Longmeadow on Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a blaze at Armata’s Plaza found heavy flames shooting from the roof of the building, according to the Longmeadow Fire Department.

Photos from the scene showed firefighters on ladder trucks working to knock down the flames.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area of Shaker and Maple roads.

There were no additional details immediately available.

