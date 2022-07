SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a monstrous blaze in Somerville Monday evening.

The fire erupted at the corner of Broadway and Russell at approximately 5:30 and was quickly named a three-alarm blaze by fire officials.

Huge fire at corner of Broadway and Russell in #TeeleSquare #Somerville. Neighbors had already swept the house looking for people. pic.twitter.com/2mqm4lHe5p — Seán Horgan (@SeanHorgan) July 4, 2022

There has not been any word any injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)