Firefighters: Car engulfed in flames after two-vehicle crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MAINE (WHDH) - A car caught on fire after colliding with another car in Springfield Monday but no one was injured, fire officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a crash on Belmont Avenue at 6 p.m. found a Nissan Sentra and Mazda 6 sedan had collided, according to firefighteres. As a result of the crash, the Mazda caught fire.

Both drivers had gotten out of their cars and were not injured, fire officials said.

