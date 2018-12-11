SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A third retail location has been given the green light to sell recreational marijuana in Massachusetts on Saturday.

Alternative Therapies Group (ATG) in Salem can open their doors for recreational, adult-use sales after the Cannabis Control Commission approved their retail license last month.

ATG also plans on opening cannabis dispensaries in Amesbury and Salisbury.

Anyone planning to visit ATG must utilize an online reservation system. Customers without a reservation will not be allowed into the facility and will be turned away.

Salem has imposed temporary resident-only parking zones in the neighborhoods closest to the store and enforcement for parking, traffic, and police patrol will be enhanced in this area for the foreseeable future, city officials said.

Customers are advised to take the Commuter Rail to Salem and then take the ATG shuttle bus from the station to the store. The ATG shuttle bus will only transport customers with confirmation of a valid reservation and a photo ID.

Cultivate Holdings in Leicester and New England Treatment Access in Northampton have already begun selling marijuana.

Massachusetts voters approved recreational marijuana for adults in 2016.

