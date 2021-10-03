A boundary-breaking football player got free tickets to Sunday’s showdown against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after she became the first female starting quarterback in her Pee Wee football league.

Fifth grader Tessa Bliven led her team in Westerly, Rhode Island to victory in the first game of the season and her story has been getting a lot of attention after the women’s tackle football team the Boston Renegades posted about her on social media.

“Girls are now seeing that other girls are playing, and [saying] ‘yeah, I can do that, and I’ve always wanted to do that!'” said player Amanda Alpert.

Dunkin’ Donuts donated tickets for Tessa’s family to go to the game Sunday, and she said she’d cheer for Brady, her old favorite player — right up until the game starts.

“Before the whistle blows, yes, but when the whistle blows, no,” Tessa said.

