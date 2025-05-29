BOSTON (WHDH) - According to Live Nation, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Shakira, Jason Aldean, and Brooks & Dunn performances scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Fenway Park have been canceled.

Fans flooded to Fenway to see Shakira on Thursday, only to find out the show was a no-go. Many fans found out on their way over. Jason Aldean with Brooks & Dunn set to follow up on Friday.

Sources tell 7NEWS the cancellations are due to a safety issue with the stage and the cancellations are not linked to any security concern.

Some fans traveled as far as Brazil, Colombia and New Mexico to be here in Boston for the show.

“I don’t believe it, I thought they were messing with me,” said Juliana Restrupo, who had tickets to Shakira.

“Just frustrated, because I really want to see her,” said Helaine Martins, who traveled from Brazil to see Shakira.

Live Nation said in a statement to 7NEWS, “During a routine pre-show check, structural elements were identified as not being up to standard… So the shows were canceled.”

The city’s inspectional services department needed to sign off on the structure and saw something that was a safety concern.

Other fans cleared their calendars for Friday to hear Jason Aldean.

“I’ve had sitters planned for my dog, my kids planning out everything, so yeah, it’s definitely a disappointment,” said Jennifer Riordon, who had tickets to Aldean.

While fans are disappointed about the short notice, they’re making the most of the trip.

“We’re gonna make the best of it,” said Janet Sanchez, who was in town for Shakira.

Live Nation says refunds will be available at your point of purchase.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)