BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire ripped through a single-family home in Dorchester Wednesday morning, leaving behind about $200,000 in damage.

The fire broke out on Melville Street around 2:30 a.m. while three people were inside.

The occupants made it out safely and no injuries were reported, Deputy Chief Andre Stallworth said.

Firefighters contained the flames to the third floor of the home.

Eversource responded to the scene to check on utilities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

