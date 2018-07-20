Following tragic duck boat accident in Missouri, Boston Duck Tours says safety is top priority

BOSTON (WHDH) - Less than 24 hours after a deadly duck boat accident in Missouri, Boston Duck Tours boats took off as usual.

“If we felt there was any concern about the weather, we wouldn’t be going on it,” said Kyle Tong, a group leader who bought tickets for 26 students from China to go on a duck boat tour.

In Boston, each duck tour group gets a safety speech before entering the water.

The company constantly monitors weather conditions. A spokesperson said: “We do not allow our ducks to go into the Charles River if there is lightning in the area. The U.S. Coast Guard states we may not operate if winds are over 25 knots or waves over one foot.”

Each duck boat in Boston has two employees: one to navigate, the other to operate. They also added more cameras and sensors to the vehicles.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)