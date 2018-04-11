Forbes lists Red Sox as one of most valuable franchises in MLB

(WHDH) — In its annual valuation of sports franchises, Forbes Magazine has ranked the Red Sox as one of the most valuable franchises in baseball.

The Red Sox were valued at $2.8 billion, up 8 percent from last year. That valuation makes the team the fifth-most valuable franchise among the 30 MLB teams.

The division rival Yankees led the way with a valuation of $4 billion. They were followed by the Dodgers at $3 billion, the Cubs at $2.9 billion, and the Giants at $2.85 billion.

The Florida contingent of the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins were the least valuable franchises. The Rays were the only team not valued at $1 billion or more, coming in at $900 million. The Marlins were valued at exactly $1 billion.

You can see the full rankings here.

