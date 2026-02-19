Related Retired EMT who helped victims of Pawtucket ice rink shooting speaks to 7NEWS

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - The three surviving victims of a shooting at a hockey rink in Pawtucket, Rhode Island Monday remain in the hospital recovering, and the family of one of those victims is now speaking about about the tragedy.

Robert Dorgan, who also went by the name Roberta Esposito, opened fire inside the Dennis M. Lynch Arena during a high school hockey game, killing his ex-wife Rhonda Dorgan and their adult son Aidan Dorgan. Rhonda’s parents were critically injured, as well as her friend Tom Geruso, the Assistant Principal at Shea High School in Pawtucket.

Robert Dorgan, armed with two guns during the attack, was wrestled to the ground by several bystanders before he ultimately took his own life.

Investigators searched Dorgan’s apartment in Maine, and announced Wednesday that they seized ammunition and more weapons including a shotgun and an assault rifle.

In a statement, Geruso’s family wrote, “We are beyond devastated by this tragedy — not only for our own family but also for the Dorgan family and all others affected. No words can adequately express the heartbreak and sorrow we feel for those who lost loved ones, those who were injured, and everyone who witnessed and will be forever scarred by such senseless violence.”

Geruso’s family also established a GoFundMe page where his oldest son included a message that reads, “Nothing prepares you to see your dad fighting for his life…The physical damage is devastating. The emotional toll is something I can’t even begin to describe. You always think, ‘This could never happen to us.’ But it did.”

As makeshift memorials are set up around the city, and community members come together during this difficult time, FBI Boston Field Office Special Agent in Charge Ted Docks said his agency will continue to assist Pawtucket police in any way they can going forward.

“We still stay ready,” said Docks. “If there’s another call from them to help in any way, to make sure that they can get answers for the public as it relates to that particular incident.”

