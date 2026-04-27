WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A lawn ornament in the shape of a heart was added to the growing memorial outside the MacAusland’s Wellesley’s home.

Authorities say Ella, 6, and Kai, 7, were strangled by their mother Janette MacAusland.

“I’ve never been this close to something so tragic,” Patti Curran said.

“They were not just victims,” Cale Darrah said, the MacAusland’s former babysitter. “They were full, tiny humans with interests and personalities.”

Speaking by phone, Darrah said she lived on the same street as the family and babysat the children years ago.

“Ella especially was extremely outgoing and confident,” Darrah said. “She loved the color purple and always wanted me to try and braid her hair. Kai was a little shier. He loved to read books with me, especially about trains, planes, and trucks.”

When Darrah would watch the kids, MacAusland and her husband were living under the same roof.

“There were a few instances where they had really small arguments or disagreements in front of me, nothing that raised alarm bells,” Darrah said.

The two have now filed for divorce. Court records show that the couple were in a custody battle.

A mediator was appointed and worked on a parenting plan. Days before investigators say the children were killed, 7NEWS learned there was “movement” in the case.

The records are not public.

7NEWS reached out to MacAusland’s probate attorney. She didn’t address the allegations against her, but said, “During the period we have known Ms. MacAusland, she has been a loving, caring, and deeply devoted mother.”

Ella was in kindergarten, and Kai was a second-grader at Schofield Elementary School.

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