BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston activist Monica Cannon-Grant was sentenced Thursday to four years probation and six months home confinement, and must also pay restitution, after she pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges.

In federal court, Cannon-Grant pleaded guilty to 18 crimes — three counts of wire fraud conspiracy, 10 counts of wire fraud, four counts related to false or unfiled tax returns, and one count of mail fraud.

Prosecutors said Cannon-Grant misused donations from the anti-violence nonprofit “Violence in Boston,” using the money to pay for personal expenses.

Grant also defrauded the City of Boston out of $54,000 of COVID-19 relief funds and rental assistance money.

