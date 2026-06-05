SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The former McDonald’s manager accused of licking a customer’s french fries faced charges in court Friday.

Police said 22-year-old Kaylie Santos put fries in her mouth then served them to a customer at the drive through window at the Southbridge McDonald’s.

She appeared in front of a judge in Dudley District Court.

Investigators said they believe the inteded customer was the girlfriend of Santos’ ex-girlfriend.

She is charged wtih distributing food containing a harmful substance.

She pleaded not guilty.

Santos was ordered to stay away from the victim and the Southbridge McDonald’s. She is also not allowed to work in the food industry.

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