SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A former manager at a McDonald’s restaurant in Soutbridge was arrested after a video posted on Facebook showed her allegedly putting French fries in her mouth, then back in the carton.

Kaylie Santos, 22, is charged with distributing food with a harmful substance.

According to paperwork from Dudley District Court, an investigation began after a video posted to the Southbridge First Facebook page showed a woman at the Southbridge McDonald’s allegedly putting French fries in her mouth and then back in the fry carton.

Court paperwork says that coworkers at the restaurant identified the woman in the video as Santos, who was a night manager.

Police said the owner of the Southbridge McDonald’s passed along security footage of that day amid an investigation to determine if Santos had served the fries to a customer.

Officials said after reviewing hours of footage, they determined on April 9, around 10:33 p.m., Santos was seen speaking with a customer at the drive-thru. She then allegedly grabbed an empty fry carton from another worker, spat in it, then recorded herself putting several fries in her mouth and then into the carton.

Court paperwork says Santos was then seen handing a bag with the fries to the driver in the drive-thru. Police ran that customer’s license plate, and said it came back to Santos’ ex-girlfriend.

Court paperwork also said the victim accused Santos of harassing her and her new girlfriend.

The Spadea & Balducci Family, Southbridge owner/operators, released a statement, saying, “The actions of these individuals are unacceptable and do not reflect our organization’s food safety standards or values. Immediately upon learning of the incident, the individuals were suspended, and after conducting an internal investigation, they are no longer employed by our organization. We are proactively working with local authorities and the local health department, who have found no public health concerns or violations. The well-being and safety of our Southbridge community remains our top priority, and we will continue to take swift, appropriate actions as needed.”

Santos is expected to be arraigned on June 5.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)