CRANSTON, R.I. (WHDH) - Former Patriots player Jerod Mayo’s dog, Knox, was found dead inside his trainer’s home in Rhode Island Sunday.

Knox died while in the custody of his trainer, Ameila Ferreira, the R.I. Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) announced.

Cranston police charged Ferreira with one count of obstruction for concealing evidence relevant to the investigation, RISPCA said. Additional charges relating to animal cruelty may follow pending the results of a necropsy.

Evidence reportedly revealed that Ferreira knew the whereabouts of Knox’s deceased body for several weeks and intentionally concealed him from authorities.

Ferreira originally told detectives that she lost Knox while walking him alongside another dog at Joe’s Rock, police said. Officers found that the dog’s collar had been removed and left on the ground with no signs of a struggle.

Mayo had posted pictures of his dog on Instagram in late June asking for the public’s help in finding Knox.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)